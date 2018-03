March 22 (Reuters) - Yogaworks Inc:

* YOGAWORKS, INC. RESCHEDULES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL TO APRIL 2, 2018

* YOGAWORKS INC - REAFFIRMED Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE, EXCLUDING EXPECTED GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE, PROVIDED ON Q3 CALL ON NOV 14, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: