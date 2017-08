July 6 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Yokogawa Electric's group operating profit probably jumped 18% on year to around 6 billion yen in the April-June quarter - Nikkei

* Yokogawa Electric's sales apparently stayed flat at around 90 billion yen in the April-June quarter - Nikkei

* Yokogawa is likely to maintain its full-year guidance when it releases April-June quarter results on Aug. 8 - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2tW0JtG) Further company coverage: