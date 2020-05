BRIEF-Yoma Strategic Says Digital Money Myanmar & Ant Financial Sign A Strategic Partnership

May 18 (Reuters) - Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd:

* DIGITAL MONEY MYANMAR & ANT FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP ANNOUNCE A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

* AS PART OF PARTNERSHIP, ANT GROUP PLANS TO INVEST US$73.5 MILLION IN WAVE MONEY

* PARTNERSHIP TO PROMOTE FINANCIAL INCLUSION FOR UNBANKED AND UNDERBANKED COMMUNITIES IN MYANMAR

* YOMA STRATEGIC WILL HOLD 29.5% & YOMA BANK TO HOLD 3.4% IN WAVE MONEY AFTER COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION

* ANT GROUP STAKE IN WAVE MONEY WILL COME BY WAY OF A NEW SHARE ISSUANCE, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONDITIONS