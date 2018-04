April 3 (Reuters) - Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd:

* ‍INTERNATIONAL FINANCE CORP AND CANADA TO INVEST IN YOMA MICRO POWER, JOINING NORFUND AND YOMA STRATEGIC TO RAISE UP TO US$28 MILLION​

* INVESTMENT WILL ENABLE YOMA MICRO POWER TO GENERATE AND DISTRIBUTE ELECTRICITY USING SOLAR-BASED MICRO POWER PLANTS IN RURAL MYANMAR​