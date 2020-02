Feb 26 (Reuters) - Yong Tai Bhd:

* QTRLY NET LOSS 6 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY NET LOSS 5.9 MILLION RGT, REVENUE 21.2 MILLION RGT

* GROUP ANTICIPATES THE TICKET SALES AT ENCORE MELAKA WILL DECLINE IN SECOND HALF OF FY 2020

* WITH CURRENT OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 VIRUS AND OTHER EXTERNAL UNCERTAINTIES, GROUP EXPECTS FY 2020 TO BE CHALLENGING