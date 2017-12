Dec 8 (Reuters) - Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT IS IN DISCUSSION WITH INVESTOR OVER POSSIBLE INVESTMENT IN ITS UNIT, SHARE TRADE WILL REMAIN SUSPENDED ON DEC 11

* SAYS IT EXPECTS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON DEC 12 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nEoh3C Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)