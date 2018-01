Jan 24 (Reuters) - Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd :

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON JAN 25

* SAYS IT WILL DISCLOSE DETAILS INCLUDING INVESTMENT AMOUNTS AND HOLDINGS IN CARREFOUR CHINA HOLDINGS NV AFTER THE INVESTMENT AGREEMENT IS SIGNED

* SAYS IF IT DOES NOT OWN CONTROLLING STAKES IN CARREFOUR CHINA HOLDINGS NV AFTER THE INVESTMENT, CARREFOUR SA WILL REMAIN BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2GbiwQe Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)