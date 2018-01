BRIEF-Yonghui Superstores Signs Agreement With Chengdu Hongqi Chain, China Minsheng Investment Group's Unit

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY ANOTHER 9 PERCENT STAKE IN CHENGDU HONGQI CHAIN FOR 709.9 MILLION YUAN ($109.38 million)

* SAYS IT WILL BECOME SECOND LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN CHENGDU HONGQI CHAIN AFTER TRANSACTION

* SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH CHENGDU HONGQI CHAIN AND CHINA MINSHENG INVESTMENT GROUP'S UNIT Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2CraLXz; bit.ly/2DOGNd4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4900 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)