Jan 23 (Reuters) - Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT, TENCENT HOLDINGS SIGN LETTER OF INTENT WITH CARREFOUR TO INVEST IN CARREFOUR CHINA HOLDINGS NV

* SAYS ONE OF ITS OWNERS HAS UNLOADED 1.74 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY ON JAN 22, TAKING HIS HOLDINGS TO 17.11 PERCENT AFTER TRANSACTION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2F5l4yf; bit.ly/2BlheyE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)