July 8 (Reuters) - Yongsheng Advanced Materials Company Ltd :

* EXPLORING POSSIBILITY OF SEPARATE LISTING OF ITS RMAA BUSINESS ON MAIN BOARD OF STOCK EXCHANGE BY WAY OF A SPIN-OFF

* PROPOSAL IN RELATION TO PROPOSED SPIN-OFF SUBMITTED BY CO TO STOCK EXCHANGE ON 8 JULY FOR CONSIDERATION & APPROVAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: