March 20 (Reuters) - ‍Yoox Net-A-Porter Group:

* ‍Yoox Net-A-Porter Group - Issued 40,000 New Ordinary Shares Upon Stock Option Exercise​

* ‍AS A RESULT OF NEW STOCK OPTION EXERCISE, NEW SHARE CAPITAL OF YNAP S.P.A. WILL AMOUNT TO EURO 1,349,520.30​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: