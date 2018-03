March 23 (Reuters) - Yorkey Optical International (Cayman) Ltd:

* FY ‍REVENUE US$87.3 MILLION VERSUS US$73.5 MILLION

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK3.5 CENTS PER SHARE AND A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF HK10 CENTS PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: