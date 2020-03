March 20 (Reuters) - Yorkey Optical International (Cayman) Ltd:

* FY REVENUE US$60.9 MILLION VERSUS US$69.7 MILLION

* EXPECTED THAT GROUP’S REVENUE FOR 6 MONTHS ENDING 30 JUNE 2020 WILL BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED DUE TO COVID-19

* LOOKING AHEAD TO 2020, OPERATING ENVIRONMENT CONTINUES TO BE CHALLENGING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: