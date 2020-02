Feb 11 (Reuters) - Yorkey Optical International (Cayman) Ltd :

* GROUP MAY RECORD DECREASE IN REVENUE FOR 6 MONTHS ENDING 30 JUNE 2020

* GROUP’S PROFIT MAY BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED FOR SIX MONTHS ENDING 30 JUNE 2020

* UPDATE REGARDING IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PNEUMONIA EPIDEMIC ON BUSINESS

* UNIT TO TAKE EPIDEMIC CONTROL MEASURES INCLUDING EXPANDING CHINESE NEW YEAR HOLIDAYS