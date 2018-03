March 1 (Reuters) - Yorkshire Building Society:

* 2017 ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £165.8M (2016: £151.5M) AND CORE OPERATING PROFIT OF £160.2M​

* 2017 ‍COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO OF 15.8%​

* ‍2017 GROSS LENDING OF £8.1BN (2016: £7.2BN)​