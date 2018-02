Feb 5 (Reuters) - Stantec Inc:

* YORKSHIRE WATER SAYS APPOINTS STANTEC AS ITS SOLE STRATEGIC PLANNING PARTNER IN A DEAL WORTH GBP 50 MILLION

* YORKSHIRE WATER SAYS THE SEVEN-YEAR CONTRACT WITH STANTEC WILL CONTINUE UNTIL MARCH 2025, WITH POTENTIAL TO EXTEND BY AN ADDITIONAL FIVE YEARS