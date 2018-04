April 27 (Reuters) - Yoshimura Food Holdings KK

* Says its unit JSTT SINGAPORE PTE. LTD., will set up a wholly owned unit YFHD CAMBODIA CO., LTD., which will be engaged in the co’s product sales as well as sushi sale and making, in May

* Says YFHD CAMBODIA CO., LTD. will be capitalized at $10,000 (1.11 million yen)

