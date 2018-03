March 26 (Reuters) - Yougov Plc:

* H1 REVENUE 56.3 MILLION STG

* H1 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10% (2017: 24%) - AT CONSTANT CURRENCY GROWTH OF 12%

* TRADING DURING SECOND HALF HAS CONTINUED POSITIVELY.

* REMAIN CONFIDENT OF EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: