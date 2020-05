BRIEF-Young & Co's Brewery Gets Extra Funding, Covenant Test Relief

May 29 (Reuters) - Young & Co’s Brewery PLC:

* FINANCING AND DIVIDEND UPDATE

* HAS NOW ENTERED INTO ITS NEW £50 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN FACILITY WITH NATWEST AND HSBC

* ALL COMPANY’S LENDING BANKS HAVE NOW REPLACED COMPANY’S FINANCIAL COVENANT TESTS AT JUNE, SEPTEMBER AND DECEMBER THIS YEAR

* INTENDS RESUMING DIVIDEND PAYMENTS AS SOON AS IS PRACTICABLE, BUT NO DECISIONS HAVE BEEN MADE ABOUT WHEN THAT WILL BE

* LENDING BANKS ALSO WAIVED ANY TECHNICAL ‘CESSATION OF BUSINESS’ BREACH RESULTING FROM PUBS BEING CLOSED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* COMPANY WILL NOT BE PAYING AN INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 29 MARCH 2021

* ALSO NOW ENTERED INTO ITS NEW £20 MILLION BILATERAL REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH NATWEST