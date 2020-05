May 13 (Reuters) - Young & Co’s Brewery PLC:

* FINANCING AND LIQUIDITY UPDATE

* CONFIRMED AS AN ELIGIBLE ISSUER FOR HM TREASURY AND BANK OF ENGLAND’S COVID CORPORATE FINANCING FACILITY

* PARTIALLY ACCESSED LIQUIDITY AVAILABLE UNDER CCFF BY ISSUING PAPER OF NOMINAL VALUE OF £30 MILLION & MATURITY DATE OF 13 MAY 2021

* AGREED WITH NATIONAL WESTMINSTER BANK AND HSBC UK BANK PLC TO A NEW £50 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN FACILITY