BRIEF-Young & Co's Brewery Says Too Early To Quantify Impact On Earnings For Remainder Of Current FY

March 19 (Reuters) - Young & Co’s Brewery PLC:

* YOUNG & CO’S BREWERY PLC - IT IS TOO EARLY AT THIS STAGE TO QUANTIFY IMPACT ON EARNINGS FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* YOUNG & CO’S BREWERY PLC - “DO EXPECT CLOSURE OF SOME OR ALL OF OUR PUBS, AT SOME TIME, BUT HOPEFULLY ONLY FOR A SHORT PERIOD”

* YOUNG & CO’S BREWERY - CLOSURE WILL INEVITABLY IMPACT EARNINGS, BUT TO SOME EXTENT WOULD BE MITIGATED BY WELCOME GOVERNMENT RELIEF ON BUSINESS RATES.

* YOUNG & CO'S BREWERY PLC - "OUR INTENTION AT MOMENT IS TO CONTINUE TO TRADE OUR PUBS"