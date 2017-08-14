FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Youngevity International cites an error in presentation of cash flow activity at co's factoring facility​
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump's NAFTA goals to collide with auto industry
Economy
Trump's NAFTA goals to collide with auto industry
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Insight
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Korea tensions ease slightly as U.S. officials play down war risks
North Korea
Korea tensions ease slightly as U.S. officials play down war risks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2017 / 10:42 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Youngevity International cites an error in presentation of cash flow activity at co's factoring facility​

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Youngevity International Inc

* Youngevity International cites an error in presentation of cash flow activity under company's factoring facility​

* Youngevity International - ‍intends to restate consolidated statement of cash flows for year ended Dec 31, 2016 previously filed in its form 10-K for year ended Dec 31, 2016​

* Youngevity - also ‍intends to restate consolidated statement of cash flows​ for quarters ended March 31, 2016, June 30, 2016 and September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2w5x6X9) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.