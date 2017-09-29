FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Youngy Group and Corning form joint venture
#Market News
September 29, 2017 / 1:30 PM / in 21 days

BRIEF-Youngy Group and Corning form joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Corning Inc

* Youngy Group and Corning form joint venture

* Corning Inc - ‍corning And Youngy will collaborate on manufacturing processes and equipment with expectation that first sales will occur in late 2018​

* Corning Inc - ‍Corning will supply glass laminate technologies and Corning willow glass to joint venture​

* Corning Inc - ‍joint venture will manufacture panels, which will be used in residential and commercial applications, in Wuhu, China​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

