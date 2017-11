Nov 15 (Reuters) - YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG:

* PLANS TO ISSUE A CONVERTIBLE BOND WITH A VOLUME OF UP TO APPROX. EUR 5 MILLION​

* BONDS EXPECTED AT 3.00% P.A. INTEREST, CONVERSION PRICE OF EUR 1.70 AND TERM OF APPROX 2 YEARS​