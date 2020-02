Feb 5 (Reuters) - YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG:

* CONVERTIBLE BOND SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED

* CONVERTIBLE BOND WITH TOTAL VOLUME OF EUR 4,375,460 WITH A TERM FROM FEB 2020 TO MARCH 2022 AND INTEREST RATE OF 3.5% P.A. SUCCESSFULLY PLACED

* CONVERTIBLE BOND DIVIDED INTO 2,573,800 BEARER BONDS, EACH WITH A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 1.70 EACH