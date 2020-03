March 10 (Reuters) - Yourgene Health PLC:

* YOURGENE HEALTH PLC - ACQUISITION OF FRENCH DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

* YOURGENE HEALTH PLC - ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF AGX-DPNI S.A.S.

* YOURGENE HEALTH-DEAL FOR INITIAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF EUR2.4M AND UP TO EUR 1.7M IN CASH EARNOUT PAYMENTS BASED ON SALES GROWTH PERFORMANCE CRITERIA