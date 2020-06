June 16 (Reuters) - Yourgene Health PLC:

* YOURGENE HEALTH PLC - ANNOUNCES A COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL PAYMENTS COMPANY CAXTON AND IMMUNITY PASSPORT APP PROVA

* YOURGENE HEALTH PLC - COLLABORATION WILL ENABLE CAXTON TO OFFER COVID-19 TESTS TO NETWORK OF CORPORATE CLIENTS AND THEIR EMPLOYEES