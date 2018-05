BRIEF-YouTube Says To Launch YouTube Music on May 22 - Blog

May 17 (Reuters) -

* YOUTUBE SAYS ON TUESDAY, MAY 22, CO WILL INTRODUCE YOUTUBE MUSIC, A NEW MUSIC STREAMING SERVICE MADE FOR MUSIC - BLOG

* YOUTUBE - ALSO LAUNCHING YOUTUBE MUSIC PREMIUM, PAID MEMBERSHIP THAT GIVES BACKGROUND LISTENING, DOWNLOADS AND AN AD-FREE EXPERIENCE FOR $9.99 A MONTH

* YOUTUBE SAYS SUBSCRIBERS TO GOOGLE PLAY MUSIC TO GET A YOUTUBE MUSIC PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP AS PART OF SUBSCRIPTION EACH MONTH - BLOG

* YOUTUBE SAYS CO TO INTRODUCE YOUTUBE PREMIUM, THE NEW NAME FOR YOUTUBE RED SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE- BLOG

* YOUTUBE - YOUTUBE PREMIUM INCLUDES AD-FREE, BACKGROUND AND OFFLINE ACROSS ALL OF YOUTUBE, AS WELL AS ACCESS TO ALL YOUTUBE ORIGINALS

* YOUTUBE SAYS YOUTUBE PREMIUM WILL INCLUDE BRAND NEW YOUTUBE MUSIC SERVICE; THE PRICE WILL BE $11.99 FOR ALL NEW MEMBERS - BLOG

* YOUTUBE SAYS STARTING TUESDAY, ROLLING OUT THE NEW YOUTUBE MUSIC EXPERIENCE IN THE U.S., AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, MEXICO AND SOUTH KOREA - BLOG Source text - bit.ly/2k7oKXP Further company coverage: