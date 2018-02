Feb 14 (Reuters) - Yowie Group Ltd:

* US NET SALES QUARTER TO DATE IN Q3 HAVE BEEN MATERIALLY BEHIND SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍LAUNCH ACTIVITY BY A COMPETITOR INTO US MARKET IN JANUARY​

* REVISED FORECAST REVENUE GUIDANCE OF 3 JAN UNLIKELY TO BE ACHIEVED WITH CURRENT OUTLOOK OF YEAR ON YEAR GROWTH TO BE FLAT​

* COMPETITOR SALES WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT SALES ACHIEVEMENT IN ACCOUNT THROUGH H2​