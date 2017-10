Oct 24 (Reuters) - YPSOMED HOLDING AG:

* ‍YPSOMED AND US BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL COMPANY TODAY ANNOUNCED THEIR AGREEMENT FOR A PARTNERSHIP​

* ‍YPSOMED WILL SUPPLY BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL WITH A MODIFIED, PATENTED VERSION OF ORBIT INFUSION SET​