BRIEF-Ypsomed FY Net Profit Increases To CHF 52.1 Million

May 24 (Reuters) - Ypsomed Holding AG:

* FY CONSOLIDATED SALES OF CHF 466.1 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: CHF 389.6 MILLION)

* FY NET PROFIT INCREASED TO CHF 52.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 46.2 MILLION)

* FOR 2018/19 ANTICIPATES AN INCREASE IN TURNOVER AND EARNINGS

* IN 2018/19 BUSINESS YEAR, SALES WILL BE IN SAME ORDER OF MAGNITUDE AS IN BUSINESS YEAR 2017/18

* AT EBIT LEVEL, YPSOMED EXPECTS AN AMOUNT OF BETWEEN CHF 61 MILLION AND CHF 76 MILLION FOR 2018/19 BUSINESS YEAR Source text - bit.ly/2IXfmEb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)