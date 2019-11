BRIEF-Ypsomed H1 EBIT Up At CHF 9.0 Million

Nov 5 (Reuters) - YPSOMED HOLDING AG:

* ACHIEVED A CONSOLIDATED TOTAL TURNOVER OF CHF 190.6 MILLION DURING FIRST HALF-YEAR OF BUSINESS YEAR 2019/20

* H1 EBIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED BY 71 %, YPSOMED DELIVERY SYSTEMS SEGMENT GREW BY 33.8 %

* H1 CONSOLIDATED TOTAL TURNOVER OF CHF 190.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 258.7 MILLION)

* H1 NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO CHF 7.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 56.1 MILLION, INCL. EFFECTS DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS)

* H1 OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED BY 70.8 % FROM CHF 5.3 MILLION TO CHF 9.0 MILLION

* IS REDUCING ITS TURNOVER PROJECTION FOR 2019/20 BUSINESS YEAR FROM CHF 415 MILLION TO AROUND CHF 400 MILLION

* EXPECTS A RESULT BETWEEN CHF 21 MILLION AND CHF 25 MILLION AT EBIT LEVEL FOR 2019/20 BUSINESS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)