BRIEF-Ypsomed Holding FY Net Profit At CHF 60.1 Mln

May 23 (Reuters) - YPSOMED HOLDING AG:

* FY CONSOLIDATED SALES OF CHF 453.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 466.1 MILLION)

* FY OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) AMOUNTS TO CHF 73.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 61.1 MILLION)

* FY NET PROFIT FOR 2018/19 FINANCIAL YEAR AMOUNTS TO CHF 60.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 52.1 MILLION)

* DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.55 PER REGISTERED SHARE (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 1.40)

* EXPECTS A TEMPORARY DECLINE IN SALES AND PROFITS FOR 2019/20 FINANCIAL YEAR

* IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/20, SALES WILL AMOUNT TO AROUND CHF 415 MILLION

* AT EBIT LEVEL, YPSOMED EXPECTS AN AMOUNT BETWEEN CHF 25 MILLION AND CHF 30 MILLION FOR 2019/20 FINANCIAL YEAR

* IS COMMITTED TO A MEDIUM TERM EBIT TARGET OF OVER CHF 100 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2JSWvdo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)