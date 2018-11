BRIEF-Ypsomed Holding H1 Operating Result Amounts To CHF 68.4 Mln

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ypsomed Holding AG:

* H1 OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) AMOUNTS TO CHF 68.4 MILLION

* INCREASED SALES BY CHF 45.3 MILLION IN FIRST HALF YEAR OF 2018/19

* H1 CONSOLIDATED TOTAL TURNOVER OF CHF 258.7 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 213.4 MILLION)

* H1 NET PROFIT AMOUNTS TO CHF 56.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 23.4 MILLION)

* EXPECTS A SLIGHTLY HIGHER EBIT OF CHF 23 MILLION

* IN 2018/19 FINANCIAL YEAR, SALES WILL BE IN SAME ORDER OF MAGNITUDE AS IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18

* IN 2018/19 FINANCIAL YEAR, SALES WILL BE IN SAME ORDER OF MAGNITUDE AS IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18