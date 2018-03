BRIEF-Ypsomed sees temporary profit decline in 2019/20, then rebound

March 7 (Reuters) - Ypsomed Holding AG:

* YPSOMED SAYS FOR THE NEXT FINANCIAL YEAR 2018/19, YPSOMED CONTINUES TO EXPECT AN INCREASED OPERATING PROFIT

* YPSOMED SAYS AS ANNOUNCED IN NOVEMBER, YPSOMED EXPECTS A TEMPORARY DECLINE IN PROFITS IN THE FOLLOWING FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/20, FOLLOWED BY A CLEAR AND LONG-TERM INCREASE IN PROFITABILITY

* YPSOMED SAYS WILL PUBLISH MORE DETAILED INFORMATION AND A RANGE OF OUTLOOK FIGURES WITH THE PUBLICATION OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18 FIGURES AT THE END OF MAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)