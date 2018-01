BRIEF-YRC Worldwide Extends Maturity Of CDA Notes

Jan 31 (Reuters) - YRC Worldwide Inc:

* YRC WORLDWIDE EXTENDS MATURITY OF CDA NOTES

* YRC WORLDWIDE INC - ‍EXTENDED MATURITY OF ITS CONTRIBUTION DEFERRAL AGREEMENT (CDA) NOTES FROM DECEMBER 2019 TO DECEMBER 2022​

* YRC WORLDWIDE INC - AS PART OF EXTENSION, COMPANY PAID $25 MILLION THAT REDUCED OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL OF NOTES TO $75.1 MILLION

* YRC WORLDWIDE INC - AGREEMENT TO EXTEND ALSO INCLUDES AN ANNUAL PRINCIPAL PAYMENT OF 2%

* YRC WORLDWIDE INC - ‍IN CONNECTION WITH CDA AMENDMENT, CO AMENDED ITS ASSET-BASED LOAN (ABL) AGREEMENT TO ALLOW FOR CDA REFINANCING​