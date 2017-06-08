FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-YRC worldwide provides quarter-to-date operating data for second quarter 2017
#Market News
June 8, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-YRC worldwide provides quarter-to-date operating data for second quarter 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Yrc Worldwide Inc

* YRC worldwide provides quarter-to-date operating data for second quarter 2017

* At YRC freight, April 2017 tonnage per day increased approximately 6.2 pct compared to April 2016

* At regional segment, April 2017 tonnage per day increased approximately 1.4 pct compared to April 2016

* At regional segment, may 2017 tonnage per day increased approximately 5.5 pct compared to May 2016

* At YRC freight, May 2017 tonnage per day increased approximately 3.3 pct compared to may 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

