Feb 1 (Reuters) - Yrc Worldwide Inc:

* YRC WORLDWIDE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS FOR 2017

* Q4 REVENUE $1.209 BILLION

* Q4 2017 TONNAGE PER DAY DECREASED 0.5% AT YRC FREIGHT AND INCREASED 3.9% AT THE REGIONAL SEGMENT COMPARED TO Q4 2016

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.23

* YRC WORLDWIDE - QTRLY YRC FREIGHT OPERATING REVENUE $761.7 MILLION VERSUS $730.3 MILLION