Dec 8(Reuters) - Y.S.Food Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary Y.S.CORPORATION CO.,LTD., which will be mainly engaged in EC site related business and investment business, in Fukuoka Ken

* Says the subsidiary will be established in middle December and will be capitalized at 35 million yen

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nmS1y1

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)