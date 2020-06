June 16 (Reuters) - YTL Corporation Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 4.81 BILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 4.31 BILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY PROFIT 85.8 MILLION RGT

* YTL CORP EXPECTS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN FINAL QUARTER TO BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED ( Source text here ) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)