BRIEF-Yu Group Says Balance Sheet Remains Strong With £13.0 Mln Net Cash At End Of April

May 21 (Reuters) - Yu Group PLC:

* YU GROUP PLC - AGM STATEMENT

* YU GROUP PLC - BALANCE SHEET REMAINS STRONG WITH £13.0M NET CASH AT END OF APRIL

* YU GROUP PLC - CUSTOMERS’ ENERGY USAGE HAS BEEN FAR LOWER THAN PREVIOUS PRE COVID FORECAST FOR APRIL 2020

* YU GROUP PLC - FALL IN DEMAND OF ABOUT 35% WHICH HAS REDUCED REVENUES AND GROSS MARGIN ACCORDINGLY IN APRIL

* YU GROUP PLC - CASH COLLECTION PERFORMANCE FOR FOUR MONTHS ENDED 30 APRIL 2020 HAS CONTINUED POSITIVE TREND FROM FY 2019