June 16 (Reuters) - Yu Tak International Holdings

* Memorandum of understanding in relation to a proposed acquisition

* Target group is principally engaged in plastic recycling business in thailand

* Co, as purchaser, entered into non-legally binding memorandum of understanding with a potential vendor

* Company intends to acquire, and potential vendor intends to dispose of part of issued share capital in target company