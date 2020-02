Feb 25 (Reuters) - YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Ltd:

* ON 24 FEB UNIT GOT NOTICES FROM FORESTRY AND GRASSLAND BUREAU OF HEILONGJIANG PROVINCE DECISION

* NOTICES ON WITHDRAWAL OF APPROVAL GIVEN TO UNIT IN 2015 FOR USE OF FORESTLAND, USE OF GRASSLAND

* BOARD IS ASSESSING POTENTIAL IMPACT OF DECISION