April 2 (Reuters) - YuanShengTai Dairy Farm Ltd:

* UNIT GOT NOTICE FROM GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES REQUESTING IT TO REMOVE BAIQUAN RUIXINCHENG FARM FROM ITS CURRENT LOCATION IN 15 DAYS

* BAIQUAN RUIXINCHENG MAY COMMENCE ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDINGS AT PEOPLE’S COURT OF PRC WITHIN 6 MONTHS FROM DATE OF NOTICE

* BOARD IS ASSESSING POTENTIAL IMPACT OF REMOVAL REQUEST