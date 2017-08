Aug 9 (Reuters) - Y.U.D. Yangtze River Investment Industry Co Ltd

* Says Hong Kong unit plans to buy 4.9 percent stake in Luen Thai Holdings for HK$73 million ($9.34 million)

* Says it plans to boost Hong Kong unit's capital by $10 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2wHvpvZ; bit.ly/2vlSPYb

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8159 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)