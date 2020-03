BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Posts FY Profit Attributable Of $300.5 Mln

March 30 (Reuters) - Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd :

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $300.5 MILLION VERSUS $307.1 MILLION

* FY REVENUE $10.11 BILLION VERSUS $9.70 BILLION

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED GROUP’S OPERATIONS, WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT REVENUE AND RESULTS IN H1 2020

* EXPECTED THAT TEMPORARY STORE CLOSURES IN CHINA WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON REVENUE AND RESULTS FOR H1 2020

* AS OF 30 MARCH, MOST OF GROUP’S FACILITIES HAVE RESUMED PRODUCTION

* GROUP'S OPERATIONS RANGING FROM PRODUCTION SITES TO SUPPLY CHAIN IN CHINA AND OTHER COUNTRIES ALSO BEEN ADVERSELY AFFECTED