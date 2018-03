March 23 (Reuters) - Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd :

* ‍FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $519.2 MILLION VERSUS $534.6 MILLION ​

* FY REVENUE $9.12 BILLION VERSUS $8.48 BILLION

* BOARD ‍RECOMMEND FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.10 PER SHARE ​