May 14 (Reuters) - Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd :

* QTRLY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE $56.3 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT $75.5 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE $1.97 BILLION VERSUS $2.48 BILLION

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL INEVITABLY IMPACT ITS PERFORMANCE THROUGHOUT REMAINDER OF 2020