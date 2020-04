BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings)Sees Qtrly Consol Loss Attributable Of About Us$60 Mln-Us$70 Mln

April 27 (Reuters) - Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd :

* YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) SEES QTRLY CONSOL LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE OF ABOUT US$60 MILLION TO US$70 MILLION

* YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS)- EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IMPACT

* YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) SEES COVID-19 UNCERTAINTY TO CONTINUE TO IMPACT ORDERS & SALES, WHICH WILL IMPACT REMAINDER OF 2020 PERFORMANCE

* YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) SEES TEMPORARY FACTORY CLOSURES & FURTHER ADJUSTMENTS TO GROUP'S PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN SOUTHEAST ASIAN COUNTRIES