BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Updates On Impact Of Novel Coronavirus On Business

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd :

* UPDATES ON IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) EPIDEMIC ON BUSINESS

* AS AT FEB 28, GROUP’S PRODUCTION BASES IN CHINA HAVE LARGELY RESUMED OPERATION EXCEPT FOR HUBEI PROVINCE

* LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN HUBEI PROVINC POSTPONED WORK RESUMPTION DATE TO MARCH 11

* DUE TO IMPLEMENTATION OF CONTROL MEASURES IN CERTAIN AREAS SOME FACTORY WORKERS ARE UNABLE TO RETURN TO WORK AS ORIGINALLY PLANNED

* EXPECTS ADVERSE IMPACT OF EPIDEMIC PREVENTION MEASURES ON PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN CHINA WILL BE TEMPORARY

* EXPECTED THAT EPIDEMIC WILL HAVE SIGNIFICANT ADVERSE IMPACT ON REVENUE AND RESULTS OF POU SHENG GROUP FOR H1

* EXPECTED THAT EPIDEMIC WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP'S REVENUE AND RESULTS FOR H12020